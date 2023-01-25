Naja’atu Muhammad Is A PDP Mole And A Spy To Atiku Abubakar- DOJ Coordinator, Alawuje Adegoke

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The National Coordinator of Disciples of Jagaban (DOJ), a Bola Tinubu support group, Abdulhakeem Adegoke Alawuje, has accused a member of APC, PCC Hajiya Naja’atu Mohammed for being a PDP mole and spy for Atiku Abubakar. According to him, apart from being a PDP mole and spying for Atiku Abubakar, Naja’atu was an anti-Buhari person who campaign against APC in 2019

Abdulhakeem Adegoke Alawuje made this statement afterNaja’atu Muhammad was sacked from APC Presidential Campaign Council

In his own words, The DOJ Coordinator said “The PCC knows the sincere Tinubu loyalists but are merely frustrating them by placing and engaging the insincere ones. So the result is what we’ve just seen in the resignation of Mrs Naja’atu Muhammad.

“Apart from being a PDP mole and spying for Atiku Abubakar, who doesn’t know Naja’atu was an anti-Buhari person who campaigned vigorously for and stood solidly by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo during the APC presidential primary”

