Naja’atu Mohammed Reveals Why She Did Not Endorse Peter Obi Of LP After She Left Bola Tinubu’s Camp

A former Director of Civil Society Organizations of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Mrs Naja’atu Mohammed has revealed why she did not endorse Peter Obi after she left the camp of the All Progressives Congress Presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Peter Obi, a former Governor of Anambra State is one of the leading presidential candidates ahead of the 2023 general elections.

In an exclusive interview with The Punch Newspaper, Naja’atu Mohammed, who is now supporting Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party stated that Peter Obi is handicapped now.

In her words; “I respect Obi very highly. He has been the rallying point for the youth in this country. However, both Obi and Kwankwaso are handicapped now. They started their parties too close to elections, and they don’t have structures. So, no matter how hard you try, it is difficult to make it.”

News Source – The Punch Newspaper

