Naja’atu Mohammed Reveals What Tinubu Told Her When She Asked Him What He Has For Them In The North

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Naja’atu Mohammed has revealed what Bola Ahmed Tinubu told her when she asked him what he has for them in the Northern region of Nigeria.

Naja’atu Mohammed, who is a former Director of the Civil Society Organizations of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council in an exclusive interview with The Punch Newspaper said she met Bola Ahmed Tinubu in London where she asked him the blueprint he has for the North.

She added; “Exactly, I said, “Sir, what have you got for us up north? What is your blueprint for our situation? He said he didn’t have a blueprint. I said, “Sir, how can you rule without a blueprint? He said the reason is because he would be stepping on too many toes, and they might kill him”

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress is one of the leading presidential candidates ahead of next month’s poll.

News Source – The Punch Newspaper

Content created and supplied by: OgbeniPOG (via 50minds

News )

#Najaatu #Mohammed #Reveals #Tinubu #Told #Asked #NorthNaja’atu Mohammed Reveals What Tinubu Told Her When She Asked Him What He Has For Them In The North Publish on 2023-01-30 10:52:55