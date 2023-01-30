NEWS

Naja’atu Mohammed Reveals What Tinubu Told Her When She Asked Him What He Has For Them In The North

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 51 mins ago
0 335 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Naja’atu Mohammed has revealed what Bola Ahmed Tinubu told her when she asked him what he has for them in the Northern region of Nigeria.

Naja’atu Mohammed, who is a former Director of the Civil Society Organizations of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council in an exclusive interview with The Punch paper said she met Bola Ahmed Tinubu in London where she asked him the blueprint he has for the North.

She added; “Exactly, I said, “Sir, what have you got for us up north? What is your blueprint for our situation? He said he didn’t have a blueprint. I said, “Sir, how can you rule without a blueprint? He said the reason is because he would be stepping on too many toes, and they might kill him”

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress is one of the leading presidential candidates ahead of next month’s poll.

Source – The Punch paper

OgbeniPOG (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 51 mins ago
0 335 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Video: DSS Arrests Syndicates Hawking New Naira Notes

5 mins ago

Photos: Peter Obi & Datti Ahmed Arrive In Jigawa State For Their Campaign Flag Off

7 mins ago

House Of Reps gives reason for rejecting CBN extension of Naira Notes deadline

16 mins ago

Peter Obi And I Wanted To Meet But I Didn’t Want to Be Seen As A Hypocrite -Naja’atu Says

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button