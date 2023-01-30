Naja’atu Mohammed Reveals What Tinubu Told Her When She Asked Him What He Has For Them In The North

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Naja’atu Mohammed has revealed what Bola Ahmed Tinubu told her when she asked him what he has for them in the Northern region of Nigeria.

Naja’atu Mohammed, who is a former Director of the Civil Society Organizations of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council in an exclusive interview with The Punch paper said she met Bola Ahmed Tinubu in London where she asked him the blueprint he has for the North.

She added; “Exactly, I said, “Sir, what have you got for us up north? What is your blueprint for our situation? He said he didn’t have a blueprint. I said, “Sir, how can you rule without a blueprint? He said the reason is because he would be stepping on too many toes, and they might kill him”

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress is one of the leading presidential candidates ahead of next month’s poll.

Source – The Punch paper

