Naja’atu Mohammed Meets With Atiku Abubakar Few Hours After Dumping The All Progressive Congress

Naja’atu Mohammed, a strong Kano state politician has met with the Peoples Democratic Party, Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar after dumping the All Progressive Congress yesterday. If you would recall that Naja’at resigned from her position as the Director of Civil society directorate in the APC Presidential campaign council based on the fact that she does not want to play a partisan politics.

According to the reports by Leadership News, Naja’atu Mohammed has visited Alhaji Atiku Abubakar at his residence. The details of the meeting is currently unknown as Atiku will be looking to secure the support of the Kano Activist and Politician. Naja’atu who’s a strong voice as far as Kano politics is concerned, her departure from the APC has been considered as a heavy loss after she stated that her values no longer align with the party politics. According to her, political parties are being seen as avenue for politicians to change their parties. Nigerians will want to see if she will stick to her principles after today’s meeting.

[Extracts From Leadership News]

