Naja’atu is Not the Only APC Leader to Dump The Party in Recent Times -Iyobosa Uwagiaren

The editor of Thisday and Nation’s Capital, Iyobosa Uwagiaren, has stated that Naja’atu Bala-Mohammed is not the only political leader who has dumped the APC in recent times. Iyobosa expressed concern regarding the APC while discussing the recent happenings linked to Tinubu’s camp. In response to the topic, Iyobosa said, “Naja’atu emerged from a CSO, and she has been quite consistent.” Her resignation created ripples within the APC PCC, and it was widely reported as it affected them. However, they are now claiming that she was sacked. I recall that Bayo Onanuga admitted that she resigned, probably because her financial expectations were not met by Tinubu. He added, “The APC PCC admitted that she resigned, and I wonder how the narrative of her getting sacked came about.” I was told that she became dissatisfied after questioning Tinubu over his plans for Nigeria. If you realize that your candidate has no idea how to resolve the agitations of Nigerians, you have every right to pull out. Naja’atu is not the only APC leader who has resigned. Another key supporter of the APC, a former governor of Adamawa State, Jibrilla Bindow, also dumped the party. He could not continue with the system, and he joined Atiku. I will not be surprised if we witness more resignations in the coming days.

You can watch the interview here. (28:00 minute)

