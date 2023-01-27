Naja’atu Is Not Mentally Okay, She Said That She Made President Buhari – APC’s Ajiboye

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Member of the media directorate of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Biodun Ajiboye has hit back at Naja’atu Mohammad, the former Director of Civil Society in the Presidential Campaign Council of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to Biodun Ajiboye who appeared in an interview on Arise TV yesterday night, Naja’atu was allowed to be part of the Tinubu team and show what she can bring to the table but she failed to take the opportunity. Ajiboye also stated that Naja’atu is not mentally okay, seeing how she is going around saying all manner of wrong things about Bola Ahmed Tinubu. In his own words as seen on Arise TV…

“She came around to blab about herself saying that they could bring down the roof, she is the only one in the north, the North is synonymous with her, she made president Buhari and all that. The best they could give her at the presidential campaign council was a deputy director but she went haywire and said that she is more deserving than to be a deputy director.”

“She even went as far as lobbying Tinubu in England to rewrite the position they’ve given to her. Do you think she is of a sane mind? She is not mentally okay.”

