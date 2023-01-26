Naja’atu: I’m Not Even Sure Peter Obi Has A Gubernatorial Candidate In Kano Where I Come From

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A former Campaign Director in the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Naja’atu Muhammad during a recent interview spoke extensively about the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi and why she opted to support Atiku after communicating with the top three candidates.

During the interview, Naja’atu stressed that Obi cannot win the 2023 presidential election due to structural issues. She said she’s not sure Peter even has a gubernatorial candidate in Kano, senate or house of rep candidates. She stressed that these are the structures. She further pointed that these people are the ones that will be doing mobilisation and defending votes for their presidential candidate. She stressed that Kwankwaso has the same problem as Obi.

Speaking on, Naja’atu said the Obi movement isn’t one that could win an election now, adding that there’s no luxury of time. She said there’s no way one can operate without a structure.

She said “Obi is a movement that will be very difficult (for structural reasons) for it to win an election in 2023. The structural problem, one, is that if for instance you have; I’m not sure he even has a gubernatorial candidate in Kano where I come from. I don’t think he has senators or members of the reps. So these are structure because these are the people that will be doing the mobilisation for you. These are the people that will be defending your votes. You need to put that on ground”.

