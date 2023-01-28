Naja’atu Claimed Asiwaju Could Not Hold A Cup Of Tea, But She Still Accepted The Appointment -Keyamo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The spokesperson for the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo has downplayed the various claims which Hajia Naja’atu Mohammed, a former member of the APC had made towards their presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Festus Keyamo who described her actions as being filled with theatrics pointed out that if what she had said towards Bola Ahmed Tinubu were true, she would not have then accepted the appointment which was given to her when she returned from London.

The minister who said there were severe flaws from her claims revealed that Naja’atu Mohammed who noted that she went to see Asiwaju in London on September where she observed abnormalities about his behavior, not being able to hold a cup of tea still went ahead to accept to work with him when the appointment letter was offered to her.

Festus Keyamo further pointed out that she was going along well with her duties, even after what she claimed she had found about the health issues of Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In his words…”Nigerians have seen through her theatrics, you claim you went to London to see Asiwaju around September last year, and that you noticed some abnormalities about his behavior, that is why she said he could not hold a cup of tea, but after that you came back to Nigeria, you accepted the appointment, and you began to function”

Recall that Naja’atu who recently left the APC and made series of claims regarding the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, which had so far gotten reactions.

