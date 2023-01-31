Naja’atu Came Into APC With Intention Of Disrupting The Party And Exiting When She Is Done – Mouka

The National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Felix Mouka, has disclosed that Hajiya Naja’atu never joined that All Progressives Congress with the intention of helping the party to achieve great things.

Felix Mouka accused Hajiya Naja’atu of coming into the APC with the intention of disrupting the party and leaving the party when she is done disrupting it.

Speaking further, Felix Mouka also stated that it is normal to see politicians moving from one political parties to another during election periods. Felix Mouka was of the view that there is nothing wrong with Hajiya Naja’atu deciding to leave APC.

However, Felix Mouka maintained that Hajiya Naja’atu has been unguarded when it comes to everything she has said since she left APC. Felix Mouka also said that all Hajiya Naja’atu has said about Bola Tinubu is false.

Remember that Hajiya Naja’atu left APC and also left Bola Tinubu’s Presidential Campaign Council, while saying on several platforms that she left APC because she found out that Bola Tinubu has no blueprint (plan) for the northern part of Nigeria.

Watch From The 16:30 Minute Of The Video Below:

Content created and supplied by: Lighthousemedia (via 50minds

News )

#Najaatu #APC #Intention #Disrupting #Party #Exiting #MoukaNaja’atu Came Into APC With Intention Of Disrupting The Party And Exiting When She Is Done – Mouka Publish on 2023-01-31 23:58:11