Naira: The Judiciary Went On Strike, They Ignored Them, Now They Want The Court To Help Them- Shehu Sani

The former senator that represented the good people of Kaduna Central Senatorial Zone, Senator Shehu Sani, has taken out his time to drag some state governors that approached the Supreme Court, to help them to validate the old ₦500 and ₦1000 notes.

While speaking, the former lawmaker made it known that when the judiciary staff went on strike for months, demanding for autonomy, the same governors ignored them, but now they want the court to help them validate old Naira notes.

Senator Shehu Sani made this disclosure in a tweet he made on his verified twitter handle, on Saturday morning. He wrote: “The judiciary staff went on strike for months demanding for autonomy, they ignored them, now they want the court to help them validate old notes.”

It should be recalled that some APC Governors, recently approached the Supreme Court, demanding that the court should stop the federal government from implementing the new Naira policy. As it stands now, the federal government has made it clear that old ₦500 and ₦1000 notes are no longer legal tenders, but these Governors seems not to be happy with the decision of the federal government.

What is your take on this particular issue? You can drop your comments and opinions below.

