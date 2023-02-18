Naira Swap Wasn’t ‘Engineered’ To Keep Buhari In Government – Presidency asserts

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

On Friday, the presidency cleared the air on the rumors going around about the plans of the president, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) to extend his tenure beyond May 29, 2023, or install an interim government according to PUNCH

Recall that Governor Nasir El-rufai of Kaduna State and Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State in separate interviews claimed that the new naira swap is a ploy to cause nationwide protests and reduce the chances of Bola tinubu’s becoming president

Garba Shehu who is the Spokesperson for the president has clearly stated that the president has no plans to truncate democracy or keep power to himself after his tenure. He dispersed the claims of those governors in APC that the president insisted on the new naira policy to cause chaos and impose interim government

In the statement made available on Friday, Shehu assured Nigerians that rumor about interim government is a joke and that election will surely hold this year as the president looks forward to handing over governance to his successor on May 29, 2023 as the Constitution requires.

