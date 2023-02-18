This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Naira Swap: There’s No Shame In Reversing Your Policy, It Has Turned Nigerians To Beggars –Akeredolu

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to reconsider his stand on the new naira policy since it has shown clearly that the policy is causing suffering for the people. Akeredolu added that the policy introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on behalf of the federal government is unpopular and is a threat to the forthcoming 2023 general elections. The Ondo Governor urged President Buhari to save the nation from drifting into anarchy by reversing the naira redesign policy, pointing out that there is no shame in reversing an ill-conceived policy.

He stated this in a statement where he submitted that: There is no shame in rescinding a decision adjudged not only unpopular and counter-productive but which also bears the insidious seeds of potential conflagration in the land, one of the ostensible reasons for this ill-conceived policy.”

Akeredolu said while Buhari and the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, are constitutionally empowered to take action on monetary policies, it is clear that the implementation of the policy was miscalculated and has brought pain to the entire country. The Governor, therefore, appealed to Buhari to be a statesman and halt the crisis before it went any further.

He said: There is incontrovertible evidence bordering on miscalculation, error of judgement, and/or disinformation on the part of the policy makers, especially the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, on the failed implementation of the policy, the effect of which compels the whole country to groan, immeasurably, at present.” Any measure purportedly designed to ameliorate their conditions must not reduce the entire populace to a beggarly existence.”

“There is pervasive discontent in the land.” “A policy, presented as a currency swap, must not be construed by both the reasonable members and people of average intelligence in the society to convey the deplorable impression of contrived subterfuge manifest in the official confiscation of legitimate deposits of the people in banks as a countermeasure against electoral malfeasance, terrorism, and banditry.”

He added: As undesirable as the policy appears to be, its implementation excites curiosity as regards the real motive of its drivers, especially at this time when the conduct of general elections is almost here.”

“The mere knowledge that the N1000 and N500 notes represented 82 percent of the currency in circulation and that the N200 note, whose validity has been extended, by fiat, for another 60 days, represented 7%, exposes the mendacious slant in the advice given to Mr. President.” The attorney clearly and deliberately misrepresented facts that existed before implementation of the Directive began. Despite allegations to the contrary, the implementation of this policy has been deplorable.” It could have been avoided if the strategy of a step-by-step and systematic procedure had been the confiscation of the banknotes.

“I think the events across the country show that the policy has failed greatly.” Therefore, the president is expected to stop the unnecessary drift into the abyss of chaos, especially if the Supreme Court’s ruling remains in force.” Let old and new notebooks exist together. Governor Akeredor appealed to President Buhari to allow old and new naira notes to coexist, as his old N200 endorsement is clearly insufficient to restore normalcy in the country. “I ask the president to allow old and new banknotes to coexist until normalcy returns to the country.”

This would be a fitting farewell gift.

