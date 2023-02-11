This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Naira Swap: The Mint Has Run Out of Papers to Print N500 and 1,000 Notes —Source

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has informed the nation that it cannot print adequate new notes to replace the old N200, N500, and N1,000 because the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Plc (The Mint) is constrained by a lack of capacity to do so.

The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, said this on Friday while briefing the emergency meeting of the National Council of State.

President Buhari had convened the emergency meeting to discuss urgent issues of national importance, including the threats posed by the shortage of naira notes in circulation.

There have been several reports of civil disobedience at many banks arising from the naira swap crisis—a development that has forced the banks to shut down their operations across the country.

There have also been street protests in some parts of the country, including in Ogun, Oyo, and Akwa Ibom states.

Meanwhile, the governments of Kaduna, Kogi, and Zamfara states sued the federal government and the CBN at the Supreme Court over the February 10 deadline to end the currency swap.

The apex court issued an order restraining the federal government from enforcing the deadline and fixed February 15 to hear the case.

The Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, has challenged the Supreme Court’s interim ruling.

According to Premium Times, an online news medium, a source said that the Mint had received the CBN’s request to print 70 million copies of the new notes, totaling N126 billion to be pumped into circulation by today, but unfortunately the Mint cannot meet the request because it cannot do so.

The source said:

“The Mint has run out of papers to print N500 and 1,000 notes.

“They have placed orders with a German firm and De La Rue of the UK (for papers) but they have been placed on a long waiting list so their orders cannot be met now.”

