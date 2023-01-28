“Naira Swap Targets Cash Hoarders Not Businesses” Buhari

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to reports by Channels Television, President Muhammadu Buhari has guaranteed Nigerians that his administration will ensure that nationals are unhurt in their businesses, and no disruption is caused to the general supply chain emanating from the currency swap due to end shortly.

Muhammadu stated this in reaction to reports of long queues of citizens waiting for hours to deposit old currencies and get new ones, a situation which has triggered public rage and reproval from the opposition.

“The naira swap targets cash hoarders, and not the common man.”

“It has become requisite to stop counterfeits, corruption, and terrorist funding, as the change will help balance the economy.”

While taking note that those in the rural areas are facing hardship since they keep hard cash at home for diverse expenses, the President gave further assurances, that the government will not leave them to their own providence.

