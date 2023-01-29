Naira Swap: Kano Now Ready To Receive buhari, Says Ganduje

Hours after advising President Muhammadu buhari against going ahead with his scheduled visit to Kano State on Monday, Governor Umar Ganduje of Kano State has reneged, stating that the state is now prepared to receive him.

The governor revealed it to reporters after leading a group of significant state stakeholders to meet President buhari today in his country residence in Daura, Katsina State.

“We are really eager to see him (buhari), and we have enough of federal and state government projects for him to commission. When asked if the state was ready to host buhari on Monday, he responded that the projects were cutting-edge.

Earlier, during an interactive session with important stakeholders like academics, lawmakers, political figures, and the state’s business community, Ganduje revealed that his government had asked the President to cancel the trip because of the hardship primarily brought on by the ongoing cash swap from old to redesigned notes.

He claimed that he made his previous choice to prepare for any potential situation. According to Channels Television report.

Content created and supplied by: Ismaeeliii (via 50minds

News )

