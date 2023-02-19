This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Naira Swap: I Agree With The Decision Of The S’Court & I Disagree With That Of Buhari – Oshiomhole

Adams Oshiomhole, former governor of Edo State and All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari for siding with CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele on the new naira policy. According to the elder statesman, the prohibition of 500 and 1000 naira old notes has a negative impact on the APC.

Oshiomhole stated that the President appears to have completely forgotten that they all campaigned for him to be elected in 2015 and 2019.

Speaking to supporters in Akoka-Edo Local Government in Edo State on Saturday, Oshiomhole stated that he supported the Supreme Court’s decision while disagreeing with Buhari’s decision on the new naira note policy.

He emphasized that it is disrespectful to the APC for the CBN governor, who unsuccessfully ran for the party’s presidential ticket, to now be making decisions for their own party’s presidential candidate. He went on to say that they are even more determined to defeat the cabal scheming to bring down Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking on the new naira note policy, Oshiomhole said, “I disagree with President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision, but I agree with the Supreme Court’s ruling. I participated in Buhari’s campaigns in 2015 and 2019. We cannot accept what he is doing to us now. Our people are being treated like slaves by a local bank manager.

“Because we refused Emefiele, he sought to destabilize the system so that Tinubu could not win the election. The more they try to stop Tinubu, the more motivated we are to fight for him. Only the Nigerian people, not any cabal, can decide who will be the next President.”

Content created and supplied by: GCGentleOfficial (via 50minds

News )

