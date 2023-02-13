Naira Swap: Emefiele connived with General, after President Buhari read the riot act to him- Source

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Some people have asked Nigerians to bear with the government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), saying that the shortage of the notes is a temporary setback, and that the gains, when they manifest, will reinvigorate the economy. This was reported in a news article that was published online by The Nation paper this morning. The article stated that the difficulties caused by the scarcity of the new naira notes are not the result of a simple coincidence.

An information that was given by a reliable source made it known that a retired military General who is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, was behind the current Naira scarcity in the country and that he connived with Godwin Emefiele in order to ensure that Atiku Abubakar would become the next president of the country. This information was made public as a result of the fact that it was made known that a retired military General who is a member of the PDP He claimed that Emefiele caved in to the General’s plan since he was unable to secure a nomination from the APC.

According to the source, the elements responsible for the current crisis in the country are following a script and are acting out the crisis for the following reason: they want Atiku Abubakar to win the presidential election by any means necessary, and they do not want Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to win.

The source, who advised the All Progressives Congress to quickly nip the antics of the retired Army officer in the bud, said that the General, who is skilled in political manoeuvring, has listening ears among those who are close to President Buhari and that Emefiele came out with the development because, he could not get APC ticket. Emefiele came out with the development because he could not get APC ticket.

He stated, “One of them was Emefiele, who was believed to have purchased cars, painted them in APC colors, and etched his portrait on them.” He received support from many who ought to have known better, including those in authoritative positions within the media. Some people went to the court to seek a judicial pronouncement supporting his ability to run for government while he was still serving as governor of the CBN.

Continuing on with what he had to say, he stated, “His followers ignored the sound and convincing argument that he was desecrating the beloved principles and tradition of the CBN.” After President Buhari had read the riot act to him and he realized that he could no longer continue with his presidential goal, Emefiele conspired with General when he realized that he could no longer pursue his presidential ambition.

Curator23 (

)