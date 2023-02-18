Naira Swap: El-Rufai Violated Court Orders In The Past, Has No Moral Ground To Berate Buhari – Bwala

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Daniel Bwala, a spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council, claimed that El-Rufai had previously violated court orders and was not in the best position to criticize Buhari for the alleged violation of a court order concerning the New Naira Notes policy.

Buhari announced in a national broadcast on Thursday that the old N200 banknotes would remain in circulation until April 10, while the old N500 and N1,000 bills would no longer be legal tender.

In a later broadcast, however, El-Rufai criticized the president’s directive and ordered Kaduna residents to continue spending old notes, citing a Supreme Court order that barred the central bank from prohibiting the use of old notes.

Daniel Bwala, reacting to this development on Channels Television’s The 2023 Verdict on Friday night, said, “Governor El-Rufai stood and spoke to the residents of Kaduna State, and by extension, the APC members across the federation of Nigeria, urging them to defy orders from President Buhari, who serves as a symbol of the nation’s authority.

“Let me tell you that El-Rufai, who is inciting Nigerians to rise up against the government because it disobeys orders, disobeyed all court orders and destroyed homes while serving as the FCT Minister.”

