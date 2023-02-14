Naira Swap: APC Didn’t Elect Emefiele As CBN Governor, That’s Why He’s Working Against Us -Oshiomole

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Adams Oshiomole, a member of the presidential campaign council of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has accused the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele of working against the All Progressives Congress (APC) because he was not elected by the ruling APC. Adams Oshiomole while speaking about the recent cash policies by the CBN governor, he alleged that the policies were brought up in other for people to blame the ruling party and vote them out in the upcoming presidential poll.

Continuing speaking, Adams Oshiomole revealed that Nigerians are currently angry and they might not vote for APC because of what Emefiele did in recent time, however, he advised Nigerians to disregard Emefiele as being part of the Buhari-led administration because he was appointed by former President Goodluck Jonathan. “APC didn’t elect Emefiele as CBN governor”, Emefiele revealed. “That’s why he’s working against us”.

Additionally, Adams Oshiomole revealed that Emefiele is being used by some elements in the Buhari-led administration to work against Bola Tinubu in the presidential poll because they already have their own preferred presidential candidate.



