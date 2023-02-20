Naira Swap: Adamu, El-Rufai, 2 other APC Govs Meet Malami

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of Wednesday’s Supreme Court hearing on the case between the Federal Government and three governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, over the Naira swap policy, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, National Chairman of the APC, met with the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

According to Vanguard, the plaintiffs, Governors Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, and Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State, were present at the one-hour meeting held at the APC National Secretariat on Monday. The meeting’s outcome had yet to be made public. It was interpreted as an effort to finally resolve the current crisis rocking the ruling party as a result of the currency policy of the Federal Government.

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, the Rivers chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party Campaign Council (PDPCC) has accused the former Transport Minister, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, of being a member of the ‘wicked’ cabal punishing the people with fuel and naira-swap crises.

Samogs2003 (

)