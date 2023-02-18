This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Naira swap: 10 states ask Supreme Court to set aside Buhari’s directives

Attorneys General of 10 states have filed a suit asking the Supreme Court to set aside President Muhammadu Buhari’s directives on the naira policy.

The state governments requested that the Supreme Court rule the President’s directives unconstitutional in Suit No. SC/CV/162/2023, which was filed on Friday by their attorney, A.J. Owonikoko (SAN).

The president had said on Thursday during his nationwide broadcast that the old N500 and N1000 notes would no longer be considered legal money. According to Daily post.

Buhari instructed the CBN, the Central Bank of Nigeria, to exclusively print the old N200 and keep the other two denominations void.

Some of the governors chosen on the All Progressives Congress, or APC, platform had objected to the president’s statement.

The governors had sworn to challenge the president’s order and seek restitution.

Attorneys General (AGs) of the states of Kaduna, Kogi, Zamfara, Ondo, Ekiti, Katsina, Ogun, Cross River, Sokoto, and Lagos are the plaintiffs in the lawsuit.

Attorney General of the Federation Abubakar Malami, SAN, and the AGs of the states of Bayelsa and Edo are the respondents.

According to Channels TV, the plaintiffs stated that since the issue was already before the Supreme Court, Buhari’s instruction to extend the validity of old N200 notes for 60 days and his ban on old N500 and N1,000 notes constituted a “unconstitutional overreach and takeover of the judicial power.”

