Naira Scarcity:Onanuga Reacts To The Report That Tinubu Asked Govs To Disregard President Buhari

The Director of Media and Publicity of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga has reacted to the report that the standard flagbearer of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu asked Governors to disregard President Muhammadu Buhari.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had in a live broadcast on Thursday insisted that the old #1000 and #500 notes should not be accepted as legal tender.

The recent order by the President did not go well with the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai and his counterpart from Kano, Umar Ganduje.

Reacting to the rumours that Bola Ahmed Tinubu asked Governors to disregard President Muhammadu Buhari, Bayo Onanuga stated that the report is fake.

He added; “Tinubu never issued such an order. Mr Dele Alake, the APC-PCC Adviser on Media and Communications never issued such advisory on behalf of Asiwaju Tinubu.”

