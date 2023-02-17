NEWS

Naira Scarcity:I Pity Tinubu, A Good Man, It Is Unfortunate That This Is Coming Back At Him-Ayodele

Naira Scarcity:I Pity Tinubu, A Good Man, It Is Unfortunate That This Is Coming Back At Him-Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has shared his views concerning the recent attacks on banks by some Nigerians over the naira scarcity.

The naira scarcity has generated a lot of hardships among many Nigerians which has resulted in some of them taking to the street to channel their grievances.

(Photo Credit – The Punch Newspaper)

Reacting to the development, Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele urged Nigerians engaging in violent protests to desist forthwith.

(Photo Credit – Nigerian Tribune Newspaper Official Twitter Page)

He added; “There will still be massive protests if the government doesn’t work on this. This will affect the ruling party in the coming election because nobody will vote for that. I pity Tinubu, a good man, it’s unfortunate that this is coming back at him, this is part of the nemesis I warned him about then”

