Naira Scarcity:I Pity Tinubu, A Good Man, It Is Unfortunate That This Is Coming Back At Him—Ayodele

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the head of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has expressed his opinions over recent attacks on banks by certain Nigerians due to the shortage of the naira.

Many Nigerians have experienced great hardship as a result of the naira shortage, and some of them have taken to the streets to express their complaints.

Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele asked Nigerians to immediately stop participating in violent protests in response to the situation.

According to Primate Elijah Ayodele, in his words, he said: “If the government doesn’t take action on this, there will still be big protests. No one will vote for it, hence this will have an impact on the current administration’s election results. I feel bad for Tinubu, who is a good man. It’s unfortunate that this is happening to him because it’s a result of the nemesis I previously warned him about.”

