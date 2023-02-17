This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Naira Scarcity:Buhari replies an APC member who complained that the naira scarcity is affecting APC

Ado Doguwa, the majority leader of the Nigerian House of Representatives and an APC member, protested to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, that the APC is suffering because of the new currency shortage in the country.

Ado Doguwa appealed to President Buhari so that he might find a solution to the shortage of naira notes in Nigeria, saying “The new naira policy and the scarcity of the naira notes is affecting the ruling party, the APC, and it is also making the party increasingly unpopular as days go by.”

After hearing these complaints, Buhari stated that the naira policy is for Nigeria’s benefit and that it will only be in effect for a short period. Nigerians should be patient with him and the CBN governor. To stop money politics in front of the upcoming elections, Buhari said, “We know it is difficult for you all at this time, but you all should bear with us. We will make sure the issues are rectified as soon as feasible.

He also assured Nigerians that the CBN will work to ensure that the funds were sufficient to reach every Nigerian as quickly as possible, but for the time being, everyone should be patient. Buhari added that the policy was put in place to ensure that a free, fair and credible election is done this month.

What’s your opinion on this?

Content created and supplied by: Jesusbabe (via 50minds

News )

#Naira #ScarcityBuhari #replies #APC #member #complained #naira #scarcity #affecting #APCNaira Scarcity:Buhari replies an APC member who complained that the naira scarcity is affecting APC Publish on 2023-02-18 00:52:05