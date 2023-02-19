This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Naira scarcity worsening poverty, insecurity.

The executive director of JOGI, gave President Major General ) Buhari (retd), instructions on how to act like a real statesman and adhere to the Supreme Court’s decision regarding the currency swap scheme.

“It is rather terrible that a government that is still struggling with poverty and insecurity could enable the nation to descend into turmoil due to wasteful, irresponsible, and ill-conceived policy,” Popoola said in his statement. A statement with the heading “Currency crisis aggravating Nigeria’s poverty, insecurity, and vote-buying records” was released on Sunday.

The group begged the president to give the Central Bank of Nigeria’s governor, Godwin Emefiele, the order to “respect the Supreme Court judgement on the topic and enable the old and new currencies to float side by side in the free market.”

In addition to giving the appearance that a secret objective is being pursued at the expense of the wellbeing of the country, the group claimed that the extent of vote-trading in the general election would be unthinkable given the messy way the CBN is putting its foolish policy into practice.

How on earth could a government deny its citizens access to their rightful income while also expecting them to be immune to vote-buying during elections? People become more susceptible to all types of maltreatment when they are purposefully made to live in poverty.

Disobedience to court orders is the worst kind of corruption.

“Once more, any government that introduces a policy without a suitable implementation plan and strategy is equally engaging in corruption,” the author continued.

Many banks around the nation are currently closed out of concern for attacks by enraged citizens.

“As a group dedicated to transparent and accountable government, we want to use this platform to urge Nigerians to maintain composure in the face of this blatant provocation.”

We must avoid giving the opposition to democracy any advantage. The group wished for Nigeria’s success.

Content created and supplied by: Oxinews (via 50minds

News )

#Naira #scarcity #worsening #poverty #insecurityNaira scarcity worsening poverty, insecurity. Publish on 2023-02-19 16:22:05