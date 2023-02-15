NEWS

Naira Scarcity: Why Buhari Refused To Call Emefiele To Order – NEF

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) said President Muhammad Buhari should have called Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele to bring order after the shortage of new naira notes. NEF spokesman Hakeem Baba-Ahmed made the announcement on Tuesday when he appeared on Channels Television’s special election show, The 2023 Verdict. He claims, however, that the president is unwilling and unable to restrain Emefiele over the contentious Naira swap policy because Buhari does not listen to anyone.

Baba-Ahmed said Emefiele should allow his old and new N200, N500, and N1,000 banknotes to coexist for the next six months to ease the suffering of the public. He added that the president should not have caused a crisis on the last day of his eight-year term and weeks before the general election. An NEF spokesman added that the informal sector of the economy has been ravaged in recent weeks due to cash shortages. There is a lot of rage at seeing a situation in which the president is unwilling or appears unable to restrain Emefiele, saying, “Listen, we can leave Naira to let the old Naira coexist with the new Naira.

“President Buhari doesn’t seem to listen to anyone.” Emefiele says the president has my back, and I will do what I should. He says he knows he’s not going; it’s the president. “If the president doesn’t want all this suffering and considers other options, the governor of CBN isn’t going to get away with these things he’s getting away with.” Following protests from many Nigerians, Apex Bank has extended the deadline for exchanging old N200, N500, and N1,000 from January 31 to February 10.

