Naira Scarcity: Whoever Paid That Fulani Man ₦2Million In Old Note & Collected His 3 Cows Is Ungodly- Shehu Sani

The former senator that represented the good people of Kaduna Central Senatorial Zone, Senator Shehu Sani, has slammed an unknown individual who bought three cows from a Fulani man from Niger State, using the old Naira notes.

While reacting, Senator Shehu Sani made it known that anyone who paid that Fulani man from Niger State ₦2 million in old notes and collected three of his cows and left him stranded at the entrance gate of the CBN Branch in Mina is ungodly.

Senator Shehu Sani made this disclosure in a tweet he made on his verified twitter handle. He wrote: “Whoever paid that Fulani man from Niger State ₦2 million in old notes and collected his three cows and left him stranded at the entrance gate of the CBN Branch in Minna is ungodly.”

Since this cash swap policy of the CBN was introduced, several Nigerians have spent days at different branches of the CBN and other commercial banks, in order to swap their old notes with the new ones. Hopefully, this Fulani man will be able to deposit the ₦2 million Naira old notes in his custody.

