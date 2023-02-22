NEWS

Naira Scarcity: What Will Happen To Emefiele And His Supporters After Tinubu Wins The Election – FFK

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 321 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Former Ation Minister Femi Fani Kayode once again criticized Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele for revising the Naira’s policy. Fani-Kayode announced this in a tweet on Tuesday. According to him, Emefiele and those who sent him to bring pain to the people of Nigeria will regret it. The APC secretary argued that the old naira bill would be reinstated if Tinubu wins the presidential election.

He opined that Emefiele would not exist forever and would be punished for the misery he caused Nigerians. “Those who sent him to bring misery and misery to the Nigerian people will ruin the day of the Progressive Party Congress if APC presidential candidate Bola tinubu wins,” he said. According to him, the old naira notes will “come back.” he wrote: “On Saturday, after Asiwaju wins, all this nonsense will end and everyone will know their place in the plan of things. “Don’t worry about old notes; we’ll be back.” “Emefiele is not a god, and those who sent him to wreak havoc on Nigerians will rue the day.” 

Global_reporter (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 321 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

2023 Election: Nigerian Army releases list of hotlines to report electoral violence.

2 hours ago

Buhari And Emefiele Will Expire After Election, Keep Your Old Naira – Oshiomhole

2 hours ago

Ortom Takes Senatorial Campaigns to Socio-cultural Groups In Gboko, Makurdi

2 hours ago

Reactions As Datti Reveals What Peter Obi’s Govt Will Do To Tinubu & Atiku When Fighting Corruption

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button