Naira Scarcity: What Will Happen To Emefiele And His Supporters After Tinubu Wins The Election – FFK

Former Ation Minister Femi Fani Kayode once again criticized Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele for revising the Naira’s policy. Fani-Kayode announced this in a tweet on Tuesday. According to him, Emefiele and those who sent him to bring pain to the people of Nigeria will regret it. The APC secretary argued that the old naira bill would be reinstated if Tinubu wins the presidential election.

He opined that Emefiele would not exist forever and would be punished for the misery he caused Nigerians. “Those who sent him to bring misery and misery to the Nigerian people will ruin the day of the Progressive Party Congress if APC presidential candidate Bola tinubu wins,” he said. According to him, the old naira notes will “come back.” he wrote: “On Saturday, after Asiwaju wins, all this nonsense will end and everyone will know their place in the plan of things. “Don’t worry about old notes; we’ll be back.” “Emefiele is not a god, and those who sent him to wreak havoc on Nigerians will rue the day.”

