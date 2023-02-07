Naira Scarcity: We’ll Provide The Cash You Need For Elections, CBN Assures INEC

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has assured the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that it will not suffer cash scarcity during elections.

Godwin Emefiele, governor of the apex bank, gave the assurance when Professor Mahmood Yakubu, INEC Chairman, visited CBN headquarters on Tuesday.

Because to the CBN’s redesign policy, Nigerians have had trouble getting access to the naira.

The scarcity of petrol and the naira had previously been named as potential election-influencing variables by the electoral commission.

The INEC Chairman reiterated the commission’s concerns about the scarcity during the meeting on Tuesday.

In accordance with the provisions of the current laws and regulations, service providers are typically paid by means of electronic transfer to the accounts. “Nigerian election is a huge and complex undertaking that requires the engagement of critical services,” says the statement.

“However, there are other equally important areas that must be paid for right once, either partially or fully, before services are given. Examples include transportation and human support services. Additionally, unforeseen circumstances may occur that call for rapid monetary payments. Some important service providers don’t have bank accounts.

Emefiele responded, saying, “We sincerely do appreciate the fact that INEC, supported by the Nigerian people, have the trust and confidence in the central bank to perform the roles that we have done for you thus far to guarantee that our elections run well. We have previously handled the storage of INEC election materials and the transportation of those materials utilizing our armored bullion van.

“We are pleased that we have not let you down during the course of our connection, and this is why you have called me again. Now, let’s put the subject of election material storage and transfer from CBN places to your own particular or defined areas aside.

The issue of how to obtain foreign exchange for you to import the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and other types of election material that need to be imported was brought up when I visited your office just a few months ago, and I assured you that foreign exchange would be made available for that purpose. I’m standing here to attest that as of right now, all of the money required to import those products has been given, and they have all been imported.

“Therefore, it all falls under our commitment. The assurance I can give you regarding this matter of discomfort and logistics for those who will be transporting election materials is that, because we view the INEC project as a crucial or urgent national undertaking, it cannot fail. As a result, the central bank would not permit itself to be used or to be perceived as a party that thwarted a successful outcome of that election. According to Daily trust.

“Therefore, I’m standing here to make that pledge. It’s not just about cash; you’ve made electronic payments before. If, after making your electronic payments, you need money to pay transporters in cash, I can assure you that we will make it available, so there is no need to worry. You have always been responsible.

Umaroo1 (

)