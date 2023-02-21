This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Naira Scarcity: We Have No Money To Cook Food, And We Feed Over 250 People Every day – Orji Kalu

The Supreme Court decided earlier this year that the old N1,000, N500, and N200 banknotes were still legal tender. However, President Muhammadu Buhari only allowed the use of the N200 notes until April 10, 2023, declaring all other notes to be invalid.

The decision infuriated a number of governors, particularly those from the All Progressives Congress, the party in power, who insist that their States should continue to use the old currencies.

Orji Kalu, the Senate Chief Whip, responded to this by stating that he and his family have recently struggled with money issues and haven’t been able to afford to cook.

Orji Kalu revealed this while he was being interviewed on a program hosted by Channels Television. If Kalu were the president of Nigeria, he claimed he would have complied with the Supreme Court’s directive about the naira notes.

While talking on the TV station, he explained that his family feeds over 250 people every day, and this has stirred up different reactions online.

In his words, he said, “You can see the policy is right, but I don’t keep money in my house. I am suffering. The other day, my house manager told my wife in Abuja that we have no money to cook food. My wife was virtually roaming around and we feed over 250 people every day. It is a problem to me and to everybody.”

SOURCE: Vanguard News

