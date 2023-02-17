Naira Scarcity: Two Presidential Candidates Own Banks, Have Access To Huge Funds – El-Rufai

Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-RufaI said the two presidential candidates own licensed banks in the country. On Thursday night’s national broadcast, the governor claimed that his standard-bearers and fellow opposition campaigners had access to huge sums of money ahead of the general election. The governor said candidates who supported poorly implemented CBN policies were selfish and had privileged access to large sums of money.

El-Rufai said the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and other “angry” federal officials had convinced President Muhammad Buhari that the Naira Modification Policy had been successfully implemented. The former minister said attempts to force the Buhari government to change the way it implements policies to avoid unintended consequences have not been successful.

He said: In pursuing these goals, the Central Bank of Nigeria and other disgruntled federal officials have so far said that ordinary citizens are robbed of their hard-earned money and are willing to starve if necessary.” have persuaded the president to deprive them of access to capital and halt trade and exchange.

“All our efforts to change policy enforcement to avoid what we assumed were unintended consequences have been unsuccessful.” I believe his actions are motivated by innocence and that he is aware of his legacy. I do not regret doing my duty in this regard.” One day the President will appreciate that some of us are insulted today. But the politicians and officials who have persuaded the president to see them as the real targets of the currency restructuring policy have so far faced no roadblocks.

