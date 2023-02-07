Naira Scarcity: Tinubu tells Nigerians what to do

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Reacting to the scarcity of new Naira notes, and fuel in many parts of the country, the All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has once again appealed to Nigerians to remain calm as the government works out solutions.

“It is a difficult time for our nation right now since people have to wait hours in line to receive fuel or even their own money from the banks.

“I feel for Nigerians all around the nation, but especially for the poor masses who have been forced to suffer the most as a result of the CBN Naira policy and the shortage of petrol.

“While the administration continues to try to find solutions to these issues, let’s maintain the peace, keep things peaceful, and keep away from anything that could lead to discontent and strife in society.”

Speaking in Abuja on February 7, 2023, Asiwaju Tinubu expressed his sympathy for the populace, particularly the oppressed who have been forced to bear the brunt of the Central Bank’s new naira policy and the inconsistent supply of gasoline, which together have caused avoidable suffering on the people.

Tinubu praises NNPC: He commends the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC Limited for the improved fuel supply that the Federal Capital Territory is currently experiencing and asks the business to step up its efforts to provide improved fuel supplies throughout the nation.

Tinubu’s advice to the CBN is to avoid being dogmatic about the timetable it has set for the switch from the old to the new Naira notes, particularly in light of the fact that the policy’s unexpected consequences have caused our people a great deal of suffering.

What distresses Tinubu: The former governor claimed he is troubled by reports that cash-strapped farmers are being forced to sell their goods at exorbitant discounts in order to avoid losing everything. Such a depressing experience might, in the short run, discourage our diligent farmers.

Tinubu to Nigerians: The former governor of Lagos reassured Nigerians that the current difficulties would soon end and begged with them to refrain from doing anything that could spark instability in the nation, even if they were rightfully enraged.

