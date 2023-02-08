Naira Scarcity: This Is Wickedness, Let The People Have Access To Their Cash- Small Ahlaji Tells CBN

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A popular federal lawmaker and member of the House of Representatives from Ondo State, Ahlaji (Honourable) Tajudeen Adefisoye, aka, Small Ahlaji, who represented Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency in Abuja has said that, the ongoing scarcity of naira in circulation is no other things than wickedness, and called on the apex bank in Nigeria to let Nigerians have access to their cash across the banks in the country.

Small Ahlaji took to his official Twitter handle to make this known.

According to the lawmaker, this very sad time shall surely pass away, and that, this is not politics, rather, it is wickedness.

“This time Shall Pass. A Very Sad time in Our Country. Don’t tell me this is politics. This is wickedness.” Said, Hon. Adefisoye.

He therefore urged the Central Bank of Nigeria to let people have access to their cash.

“Let people have access to their [email protected]” Small Ahlaji said.

What are your reactions to Hon. Adefisoye’s tweet concerning the subject matter above?

