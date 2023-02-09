This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Naira Scarcity: They Just Want People To Blame APC, And Vote For The Opposition Party -El-Rufai

The governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai has again lamented the continued state of the country since the CBN policy which have resulted into the scarcity of the Naira notes, where he claimed that it was a deliberate attempt to ensure the masses blame the APC for their sufferings.

Kaduna state which was among the three state who took the federal government to court over the policy saw the governor speaking with some traders in the state where he stressed that Nigeria is doing it differently from the way other countries as done it, adding that there seems to be a hidden agenda.

Speaking further, he lamented that Nigerians have been facing huge difficulties in carrying out their daily transactions, and that they merely want Nigerians to be angry ahead of the elections, especially towards the ruling party, so that they can in turn vote for the opposition party at the polls.

In his words…”They are banking on the fact that by introducing new measures that will anger voters, they will stay at home, and refuse to vote or vote for the opposition, blaming the APC for the hardship that is being caused”

One will not be wrong to say that many Nigerians have expressed anger over the scarcity of the Naira notes, even as some have still commended the act.

What’s your opinion about this statement? Kindly drop your thoughts in the comment section below.

Watch Video Below (Fast Forward To 0:55);

Content created and supplied by: TaurusBaby (via 50minds

News )

#Naira #Scarcity #People #Blame #APC #Vote #Opposition #Party #ElRufaiNaira Scarcity: They Just Want People To Blame APC, And Vote For The Opposition Party -El-Rufai Publish on 2023-02-09 10:00:11