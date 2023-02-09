This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Naira Scarcity: S’West Has More Banks Than Any Other Region Yet They’re The Ones Protesting- Akunna

As Nigerians continue to groan under the economic hardship and uncertainties occasioned by the naira redesign policy initiated by the Godwin Emefiele-led Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), veteran journalist, and public affairs analyst, Chuks Akunna has come out to question the authenticity behind the series of mass protests that rocked some parts of the country as a result of the naira scarcity.

Recall that for several days now, the country’s media space has been awash with reports of mass protests erupting in Edo, Uyo, Ondo, Ogun, Osun, and Oyo states with several casualties recorded as protesters clashed with security agencies deployed to restore law and order.

Reacting to the newspaper reports during an interview on Africa Independent Television’s ‘Kaakaki’ program on Thursday, Akunna alleged that most of the protests, especially in the southwest region of the country may have been sponsored as part of an ongoing effort by some influential persons to force the CBN and the Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government to back down on the enforcement of the new naira policy ahead of the general elections.

To buttress his point, the veteran journalist argued that it was quite strange that the Southwest which happens to have bank branches situated in the region more than anywhere else in the country is recording the highest number of protests over naira scarcity.

He said; “Look at the crises and the protests on the naira scarcity. It is mostly coming from a particular part of this country. They may have been orchestrated. Even those who went to banks to strip themselves naked, I understand that they were paid to do it. Ask yourself this; During the Covid-19 lockdown, we were at home for several weeks and months, yet nobody died.

The southwest region has the highest number of financial institutions and banks more than any other part of the country, why are the protests coming mostly from there? These are questions we should ask ourselves.”

You can watch Chuks Akunna’s analysis on AIT here.

SOURCE: YouTube.

