Naira Scarcity: Reactions As Peter Obi Asks People To Take Their Anger To The Polls

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has stirred mixed reactions on social media after he shared his opinion on the current Naira scarcity. The former Anambra governor was speaking following the attacks on banks in Edo state and other places. He then asked that people take their anger to the polls come February 25.

He wrote “There have been reported pockets of skirmishes in Benin City and other places arising from the recent scarcity of cash. I plead with Nigerians to be patient; help is coming. The suffering and harsh economic realities have brought untold anger on the people. May we, for the sake of our nation, take such anger to the polls on February 25. That is the only way to end the present suffering”.

The Naira Swap policy initiated by the CBN has been met with a lot of challenges as Nigerians struggle to replace the old notes. Scarcity of the new notes is one of the major issues. Also, customers have reported poor network by some banks when they try to make a transfer.

