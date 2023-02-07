Naira Scarcity: Pictures As Protest Erupts In Abeokuta Over New Naira Notes

In the build to the 2023 presidential election, it will interest you to note that Nigerians have been thrown into serious hardship as a result of fuel price hikes, scarcity of new naira notes, inflation, food insecurity, and myriad others. The All Progressives and the major opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, have continued to trade blame over the situation of things in the country. Nigerians who are on the receiving end have continued to express their displeasure and waiting to vote out those responsible for their plights.

According to information sourced from Daily Post, it has been gathered that a protest has erupted at the Guarantee Trust Bank (GTB) located at Asero, Abeokuta over the inability of the people to withdraw both old and new naira notes. It will interest you to note that the scarcity of the old and new notes has left thousands of Nigerians across different parts of the country to stay in long queues just to withdraw their monies. The protesters started burning tires and attacking the bank facility. Presently, the Police are on the ground to calm things down.

Many people have begun to wonder what the rationale is for changing the naira. Why is it close to the elections? Feel free to share your thoughts on this.

Content created and supplied by: Kingscommunications (via 50minds

News )

#Naira #Scarcity #Pictures #Protest #Erupts #Abeokuta #Naira #NotesNaira Scarcity: Pictures As Protest Erupts In Abeokuta Over New Naira Notes Publish on 2023-02-07 15:49:16