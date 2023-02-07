Naira Scarcity : Nigerians suffering, don’t be dogmatic with deadline, Tinubu counsels CBN Gov.

.Appeals to Nigerians to remain patient

Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has counselled the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN to be pragmatic, rather than being dogmatic in its deadline for the swap of old currency notes for new ones, saying the sufferings of Nigerians must not be overlooked.

This was as he again appealed to Nigerians to remain calm as the government and relevant agencies continue to work out solutions to both Naira and fuel scarcity.

Director, of Media and Publicity at the APC Presidential Campaign Council PCC, Mr Bayo Onanuga who disclosed this in a statement said Tinubu made the appeal on Tuesday in Abuja.

“Asiwaju Tinubu said he sympathises with the people, especially the downtrodden who have been made to bear the brunt of the new naira policy by the Central Bank and irregular supply of petrol that have combined to inflict avoidable pains on the masses.

“He commends the NNPC Limited for the fuel supply relief being enjoyed in the Federal Capital Territory and urge the company to step up its act to bring relief around the country.

