Naira Scarcity: Nigerians Are Crying & Obi Is Taking Side With Emefiele- Josef Onoh

Presidential spokesman for the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Josef Onoh, has accused Mr. Peter Obi of being out of touch with the people by siding with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) during the current Naira scarcity crisis. As he sees it, Peter Obi’s comment is generally in agreement with the plight of Nigerians and should make them feel better about their situation, but instead they are sobbing and it is terrible.

You may recall that Peter Obi, commenting on the dearth of fresh naira notes, noted that Nigerians vote with PVC cards rather than cash, and that the country’s current economic situation makes it all the more important for its citizens to exercise their right to vote. According to Obi, “Well, I don’t really understand how cash scarcity affects that, are they going to take their (sic), is cash now their voters card?”

But Josef Onoh, responding to Obi, said the comment lacked empathy for the suffering masses and failed to understand the level of misery and crucifixion to which Nigerians are condemned on the cross of hopelessness. It’s tragic that Peter Obi’s comment practically agrees with the suffering Nigerians are experiencing and has caused them to cry.

Content created and supplied by: Adigunlisky (via 50minds

News )

