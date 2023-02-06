Naira Scarcity: Nigerians Are Crying & It’s Sad That Obi Is Taking Side With Emefiele- Josef Onoh

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential spokesman, Dr. Josef Onoh has accused Mr. Peter Obi of not feeling the pulse of the masses by taking sides with CBN in the country’s present travail of Naira scarcity. According to him, Nigerians are crying and it’s sad that Peter Obi’s statement is basically in support of the hardship Nigerians are facing.

Recall that, speaking on the scarcity of new naira notes, Peter Obi said people vote with PVC and not cash, adding that the scarcity of cash and fuel is the more reason why Nigerians should go out and vote. In his own words, Obi said “Well, I don’t really see how cash scarcity affects that, are they going to take their (sic), is cash now their voters card?

However, while reacting, Josef Onoh said Obi’s comment failed to capture the level of hardship and crucifixion of Nigerians on the cross of hopelessness that they are subjected to and also failed to show empathy for the suffering masses. Nigerians are crying and it’s sad that Peter Obi’s statement is basically in support of the hardship Nigerians are facing.

