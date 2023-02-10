Naira scarcity: ‘ Nigerian politicians are selfish and unpatriotic ‘, ASUU President says

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Photo File: Osodeke

Emmanuel Osodeke, the National President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has described Nigerian politicians as ‘ selfish and unpatriotic ‘ due to the new Naira notes saga bedeviling the country.

He recently disclosed this through a statement while applauding the Supreme Court for nullifying the February 10th deadline given by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for swap of old Naira notes with new ones. He however regretted that Nigerians were suffering as a result of several policies implemented by the Federal government as it had also resulted in the brain drain of lecturers and medical practitioners in the education and health sector respectively.

The statement partly reads: ” Our union has had cause to condemn the anti – poor policies of government in the education sector. While the ruling class attacked us for insisting on government’s adequate funding of universities and payment of a morale – enhancing remuneration for Nigerian academics, the children of the poor now know better, as a result of gale of anti – fees protests happening across the campuses. However, ASUU calls on Nigerians irrespective of tongue, tribe or religion to stand for deepening and defending democracy”.

