Naira Scarcity: Lai Mohammed Says The Opposition Are Behind Naira Frustration In Nigeria

According to information sourced from The Punch, it has been gathered that Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the Minister of information on Tuesday accused opposition parties of suppressing the efforts by the federal government to reduce the pains caused by the cash swap policy. It will interest you to note that the minister made this allegation at a press conference in Abuja.

Lai Mohammed drew the attention of Nigerians to the court order seeking to stop the government from doing anything about the deadline for the currency swap. The Minister said, “let me use this opportunity to assure Nigerians that the federal government is mindful of the inconveniences currently being endured by citizens as a result of fuel supply disruption and the recent redesigning of some naira notes.”

He added that the “government is working assiduously to restore normalcy to these critical enablers of economic activity and to take added measures where necessary, to ameliorate the pains of Nigerians.”

The question Nigerians are asking is this; is it the opposition that controls the Central Bank of Nigeria? Is it the opposition that appointed the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele? How come the APC is blaming the opposition for the suffering Nigerians are currently undergoing? Feel free to share your thoughts on this.

