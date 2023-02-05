NEWS

Naira Scarcity: Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi Begs Nigerians To Bear With CBN

On Sunday morning, Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, urged Nigerians to be patient with the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Federal Government over the shortage of the newly designed naira notes and the difficult circumstances felt throughout the nation. Obi claimed on his Twitter account that revamping currency was not unique to Nigeria and added that while the current inconveniences would eventually lead to economic advantages, the execution might have been done better. Further urging the CBN and commercial banks to step up efforts to make the new naira available to Nigerians, the LP candidate and former governor of Anambra State.

Obi stated: The makeover of the currency is not unique to Nigeria. Although it is a painful and inconvenient activity, it offers substantial long-term economic and social benefits, Even though they may be improved. In the hopes that the general public and Nigeria will benefit from the reforms, I implore Nigerians to remain patient with the CBN and Federal Government. To ease the suffering of my fellow Nigerians, particularly the poor and those living distant from banks in rural areas, we likewise ask the CBN and the banks to speed up efforts to make the new currency available to small depositors and the unbanked.

