Naira Scarcity: I Will Do Anything For President Buhari But I Am Against The Naira Policy -Omo-Agege

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With respect to the recent crisis being generated by the new Naira policy, the APC governorship candidate of Delta state, Ovie Omo-Agege during a recent interview disclosed what he feels about the policy being carried out by the CBN.

He said the APC was against the policy even though it was carried out by the president, a member of the APC. He further alleged that it’s the PDP and its Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar that was behind the redesign because they want to cause a chaos that will make people vote out the APC.

Speaking on, the APC gubernatorial candidate revealed that he is a stunt Supporter of president Muhammadu Buhari but that he disagrees with the president on the Naira redesign because it’s affecting the masses. He said most of the women selling goods in the market don’t sell goods worth more than 50k per day and they depend on cash daily.

He said “Me I’m a die-hard Buhari supporter, everybody knows me in this country that I support president Muhammadu Buhari and I will do anything for president Muhammadu Buhari but I don’t support this very policy because our people are angry and hungry. There’s so much agitation going on right now.

Please kindly share and comment

You can watch the interview here

Vokally (

)