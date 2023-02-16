NEWS

Naira Scarcity: I Sympathize With You, President Buhari Tells Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari told Nigerians on Thursday that he sympathizes with them over the implementation of the monetary policy that resulted in the redesigning of the 200, 500, and 1,000 Naira notes, as well as their mopping up. According to Vanguard, President Buhari revealed this in his national broadcast on Thursday morning about the recent crisis caused by the policy’s implementation, which has resulted in a scarcity of notes.

Buhari’s speech comes on the heels of widespread outrage over the Central Bank of Nigeria’s naira redesign policy (CBN). However, due to the scarcity of new naira notes, there have been protests in some parts of the country. Protests erupted across the country on Wednesday as banks were destroyed while security was breached and security operatives reportedly gunned down some persons in Edo State. Among states where there was a crisis are Oyo, Ondo, Kwara, Edo, Benue, and Delta.

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, Godwin Emefiele, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, told the Diplomatic Corps on Tuesday that an extension of the February 10 deadline for the circulation of the redesigned N200, N500, and N1,000 notes was unnecessary.

