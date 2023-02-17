Naira Scarcity: I Need N70 Million In Hard Copy For This Election, Says Rep Ado Doguwa

The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives – Ado Doguwa has stated that he wants N70 million in ‘hard copy’ to help him during the elections. According to a Daily Post report, Doguwa expressed concern that the naira scarcity will have an impact on politicians’ electioneering spending.

According to this report, during a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa on Thursday, the senator raised his reservations about the new naira policy. He bemoaned that the new policy affected the All Progressives Congress (APC). And he further claimed that “I need N70m in hard copy and I do not have it because of this policy.

Hon. Doguwa emphasized that the new Naira policy will affect all politicians regardless of the political party during this election. And that the policy itself is against the ruling party because Nigerians that are not happy would look at it as a policy of the APC to suffer them.

According to this report, he blamed the Central Bank of Nigeria that 30-40 days to elections they come up with a policy that is not universally approved by Nigerians, and whether we want it or not that would be perceived as the agenda of the administration.

Content created and supplied by: lionsnewsnigeria

News )

