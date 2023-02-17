NEWS

Naira Scarcity: I Need N70 Million In Hard Copy For This Election, Says Rep Ado Doguwa

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 22 mins ago
0 315 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Naira Scarcity: I Need N70 Million In Hard Copy For This Election, Says Rep Ado Doguwa

The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives – Ado Doguwa has stated that he wants N70 million in ‘hard copy’ to help him during the elections. According to a Daily Post report, Doguwa expressed concern that the naira scarcity will have an impact on politicians’ electioneering spending.

According to this report, during a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa on Thursday, the senator raised his reservations about the new naira policy. He bemoaned that the new policy affected the All Progressives Congress (APC). And he further claimed that “I need N70m in hard copy and I do not have it because of this policy.

Hon. Doguwa emphasized that the new Naira policy will affect all politicians regardless of the political party during this election. And that the policy itself is against the ruling party because Nigerians that are not happy would look at it as a policy of the APC to suffer them.

According to this report, he blamed the Central Bank of Nigeria that 30-40 days to elections they come up with a policy that is not universally approved by Nigerians, and whether we want it or not that would be perceived as the agenda of the administration.

Content created and supplied by: lionsnewsnigeria (via 50minds
News )

#Naira #Scarcity #N70 #Million #Hard #Copy #Election #Rep #Ado #DoguwaNaira Scarcity: I Need N70 Million In Hard Copy For This Election, Says Rep Ado Doguwa Publish on 2023-02-17 16:34:03



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 22 mins ago
0 315 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines: Protesters Attack Banks In Lagos State, Peter Obi Visits Imo State

34 seconds ago

Today’s Headlines: Old Naira Notes Valid For Next 100 Years, Ganduje to drug sellers: relocate

2 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Why I’m Working For Obi As Nigeria Pres. Ortom; OBJ Commend Buhari On Naira Redesign

13 mins ago

People Behind Naira Redesign Are Working For Peter Obi – Former NYCN President, Bello Shagari

14 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button