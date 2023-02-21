Naira Scarcity: I am suffering and there was no money to cook in my house – Senator Orji Uzor Kalu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has revealed that he is also suffering from the issue of Naira Scarcity which has been affecting Nigerians for the past few days.

President Muhammadu Buhari and Central Bank of Nigeria Governor Godwin Emefiele announced days ago that five hundred and one thousand Naira ‘old’ notes are no longer legal tender, and that has made it difficult for Nigerians to get enough cash.

The Naira scarcity has led to the burnt of many banks and President Muhammadu Buhari has also urged Nigerians to exercise patient with the new policy he has introduced.

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu was a guest in a program at Channels Television on Monday evening and he said he is feeling what Nigerians are facing at the moment and he also urged them to be calm, as he is facing the same challenge.

When he was asked by Seun Okin to speak on the issue of Naira Scarcity and introduction of new Naira notes, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu said there is no money to cook in his house and and he could not even dash the drummers money during his campaign;

“I am suffering and there was no money to cook in my house, says Senator Orji Uzor Kalu. He added that he used to “dash” drummers N50k-N100k during campaigns but cannot afford N1,000 at the moment.”

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu also advised President Muhammadu Buhari to reverse the law in order to give Nigerians the opportunity to spend the old Naira notes.

Photo credit: Twitter.

