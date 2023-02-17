Naira Scarcity: Governor Sanwo-Olu Calls for Calm Over Protest in Lagos State on Friday

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has expressed concern over protests in parts of the state as a result of the Naira redesign policy.

The Governor in a statement however appealed to the protesters, saying there is no need for violence as the Supreme Court is in top of the matter.

Reacting, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu advised against violence, just as he revealed that the Supreme Court was looking into this controversial matter and would make its position known on February 22.

The governor made this known in a press release on Friday signed by the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, saying there is no need for violence

This was disclosed in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Gbenga Omotosho.

On Friday, commuters were stranded as a result of the protests that erupted around the Ojota area of the state, which also spread to Maryland, Ketu, Mile 12, and some parts of the Ikorodu.

The protesters are said to be angry over the Naira redesign and its consequent scarcity that has caused so much hardship and confusion among our people.

However, the governor asked residents of the state to shun any form of incitement over the naira scarcity.

the commissioner said that, “Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu believes there is no need for violence as the supreme court is looking into this controversial matter and will make its position known on February 22,”

Areas like Lagos-Ikorodu Road, Agege, Iyana-Ipaja, Igando, were all involved in violence that rocked the state.

